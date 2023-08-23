Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Flare has a total market cap of $301.36 million and $3.22 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,790,013,258 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,714,158,915.018616 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01328969 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,700,118.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

