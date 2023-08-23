Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 66,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 43,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSUGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortescue Metals Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSUGY

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About Fortescue Metals Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.