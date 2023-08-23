Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,851 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $240,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.12. The stock had a trading volume of 247,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,237. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.02. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. CSFB lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

