FY2023 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Raised by Analyst

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.