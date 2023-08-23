FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinetik in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNTK. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KNTK opened at $35.26 on Monday. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,794,000 after buying an additional 72,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 500,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 85,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinetik by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 416,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.93%.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

