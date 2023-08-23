FY2024 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.91. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

