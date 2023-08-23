FY2025 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology in a report released on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $59.59 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of -313.63, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 253,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,965 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,648,595. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

