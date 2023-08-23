Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

GALT stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.39. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

