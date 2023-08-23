GAP (GPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPS opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in GAP by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

