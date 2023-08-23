Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Boosts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 392,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,886. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

