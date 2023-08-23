Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $19.42 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.2% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $107.10. 8,095,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,091,348. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $428.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

