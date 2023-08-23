Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Trading Up 1.5%

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.50. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GECFF

Gecina Trading Up 1.5 %

Gecina Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47.

(Get Free Report)

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.