Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 75,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 104,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Gensource Potash Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$44.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds various interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.