Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.13 and last traded at $37.13. Approximately 1,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Global X Guru Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.