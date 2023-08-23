Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,305. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.