good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 21,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 123,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

GDNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of good natured Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

