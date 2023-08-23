Gray Television (GTN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) recently:

8/17/2023 – Gray Television is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Gray Television had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Gray Television had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Gray Television had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Gray Television had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 683,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,884. The firm has a market cap of $758.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

