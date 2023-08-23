Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.93

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.93 and last traded at C$38.41, with a volume of 357938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$39.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.78. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The company has a market cap of C$35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. 70.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

