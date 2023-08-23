Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.88-3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Guess? also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-0.64 EPS.

Guess? Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 1,352,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. Guess? has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Report on Guess?

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Guess? by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.