Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $649-662 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.38 million. Guess? also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-3.08 EPS.

NYSE:GES traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Guess? has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess? had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 236.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Guess? by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

