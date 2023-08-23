Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,336,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,368,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $62.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

