Harmony Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.85 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Harmony has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $142.28 million and $20.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,015,041,084 coins and its circulating supply is 13,468,891,084 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.