HC Wainwright Trims Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Target Price to $9.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

