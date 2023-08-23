HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,257 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $101,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. 1,726,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,117. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

