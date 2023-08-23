Head-To-Head Analysis: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -153.62% -51.35% -29.99% Consumer Portfolio Services 19.73% 28.51% 2.43%

Risk & Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 0.82 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.54 $85.98 million $2.63 3.22

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.