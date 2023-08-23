Head-To-Head Review: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) & Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Itron and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron 1 4 5 0 2.40 Spectris 0 2 1 0 2.33

Itron presently has a consensus price target of $68.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.58%. Spectris has a consensus price target of $3,695.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,188.59%. Given Spectris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectris is more favorable than Itron.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron $1.92 billion 1.58 -$9.73 million $0.85 78.79 Spectris N/A N/A N/A $1.17 33.93

This table compares Itron and Spectris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spectris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Itron. Spectris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Itron and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron 2.01% 8.02% 3.94% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Itron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Spectris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Itron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Itron beats Spectris on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itron

Itron, Inc., a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing. The Networked Solutions segment provides a combination of communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. The Outcomes segment offers value-added, enhanced software and services for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, drive resource efficiency, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or customer-specific warranties. It offers its products and services under the Itron brand. The company markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, agents, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities and municipalities. Itron, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. Spectris plc was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

