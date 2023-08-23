Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as high as C$15.50. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 5,038 shares.

HRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of C$140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.6748252 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

