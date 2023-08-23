Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 590 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $16,773.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HMN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. 144,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,939. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.