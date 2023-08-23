Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 590 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $16,773.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of HMN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. 144,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,939. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
