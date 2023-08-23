Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Up 6.5%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 1,187,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,685,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IEP

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 7.0 %

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.19%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.