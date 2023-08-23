Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,021,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average of $202.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

