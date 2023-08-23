Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 336726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
Impala Platinum Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
