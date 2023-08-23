Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 7,376,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,668,010. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.