Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,841 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $5.95 on Wednesday, hitting $314.85. The company had a trading volume of 620,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,596. The company has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

