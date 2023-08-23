Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.11. 2,633,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $425.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

