Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $18.71 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.69. The company had a trading volume of 681,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,769 shares of company stock worth $17,087,272 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.