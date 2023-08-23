Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $51.15 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $13.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,854,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,443,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.56. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $481.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.82.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

