Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $78.30 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $874.35. 860,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $871.26 and a 200-day moving average of $728.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

