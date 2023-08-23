Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

