Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

SBUX traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,375. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

