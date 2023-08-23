Insider Buying: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Purchases 6,198 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $10,164.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,581,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,998. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.13%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 90.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 48.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 722,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

