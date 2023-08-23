Insider Buying: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Purchases 6,198 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 6,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $10,164.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,581,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stereotaxis Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,998. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.13%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
