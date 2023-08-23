Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $118,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,828,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TCBI traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 215,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCBI

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.