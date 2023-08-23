Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells 16,771 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.85. 447,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,297. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $144.30. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.