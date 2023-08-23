Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Sells 27,508 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,401,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cactus stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. 386,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. Cactus’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

