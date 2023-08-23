Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 653,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

