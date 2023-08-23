Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 20,919 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $227,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,437,904 shares in the company, valued at $15,644,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,750,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,759,971. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

