Insider Selling: NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Insider Sells 27,771 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $421,841.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandon Heffinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Thursday, August 17th, Brandon Heffinger sold 54,944 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $813,171.20.

NET Power Stock Performance

NPWR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 183,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,242. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NPWR shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of NET Power in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET Power

Institutional Trading of NET Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.