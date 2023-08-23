Insider Selling: NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Insider Sells 27,771 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $421,841.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brandon Heffinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Brandon Heffinger sold 54,944 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $813,171.20.
NET Power Stock Performance
NPWR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 183,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,242. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of NET Power
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Read More
