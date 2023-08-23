Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 11,665 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $840.81. The stock had a trading volume of 539,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

