Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 11,665 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $840.81. The stock had a trading volume of 539,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.38.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
