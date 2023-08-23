Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells 524 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Frank Slootman sold 30 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $4,514.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67.

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.70. 9,790,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

