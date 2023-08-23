Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells 524 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Frank Slootman sold 30 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $4,514.40.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67.
- On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.70. 9,790,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
