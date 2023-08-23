Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi Sells 496 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.83. 1,787,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $308,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.