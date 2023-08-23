Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $110,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,767 shares of company stock worth $1,196,179. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

ICE stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.83. 1,777,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

